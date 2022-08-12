SC Lottery
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex.

Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The first officers on the scene found a 31-year-old woman in the breezeway of the building who had at least one gunshot wound, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Crime scene technicians and central detectives began collecting evidence but Gillooly said no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective. They can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

