Darby calls on men to take active role in school year

Principal Henry Darby held an impromptu press conference on Friday ahead of a community meeting scheduled for Tuesday.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Principal of North Charleston High School is calling on men to step up this school year and play a more active role in the lives of students.

Principal Henry Darby says mothers are already doing their part to play influential roles in their children’s education and now it’s time for fathers to do the same. Darby is calling a community meeting.

“The North Charleston High School staff are asking all fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and guardians of North Charleston High School male students to be present August the 16, Tuesday, at 6 p.m.,” Darby said.

Elementary, middle and high school leaders in North Charleston school joined Darby’s call on Friday, saying they are looking for any men – not just those with students in the school district – that would be willing to be a positive presence in the school – walking the hallways, having lunch with kids and partnering up with students to provide a positive male perspective. The school’s assistant principal Cark Dukes says young men need positive role models.

“They lose a lot on a daily basis due to senseless violence,” Dukes said. “But when a man is in a young man’s life it brings guidance, knowledge and wisdom from their experience that they are willing to teach the young men.”

Around 63 percent of suicides are from fatherless homes, according to the National Center for Fathering. The center also says 71 percent of high school dropouts, and 90 percent of homeless and runaway children are also from fatherless homes.

“This is a health and human services problem,” Dennis Muhammad, Director of Family and Community Engagement at the district, said. “Education is a human service that can help mitigate these deficits. So, we need responsible loving fathers and male guardians in our schools to help.”

Darby is hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. for fathers at the school to go on Tuesday. He says he wants to see as many fathers as possible and stepfathers.

