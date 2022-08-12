Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in a subdivision in Summerville say they are concerned that a developer will not follow through with the plans that convince them to move in.

The development has been in the works since 2005, but some homeowners in the Ponds subdivision say the developer has not stuck to the original plans. That has led to issues with the county, and the planning commission will now have to figure out the next steps.

“It’s vastly different from what was originally intended,” homeowner Richard Price said.

Dozens of Ponds homeowners were in attendance as the Dorchester County Planning Commission tabled a decision on amendments to their subdivision’s planned development. The developer, Kolter Homes, is asking the county to approve changes to the plans for the ponds subdivision.

Some homeowners said they do not like the proposal.

One of the 16 amended changes includes the wording to the Village Center, a planned retail and community center. Instead of saying “includes,” the amended document now says “contemplates the potential future of a village center.”

Homeowners say they were misled by developer Kolter Homes.

“We bought thinking we were going to have a paradise of walking through wilderness and trails,” homeowner Alison Trenga said, “and those have been destroyed and have been turned into sidewalks, which is not the vision that people had when they bought in the Ponds.”

Commissioners said they received the amendments a day and a half before Thursday’s meeting and need more time to review the amendments.

“There will be a workshop, so we can go through the amendments, discuss them amongst ourselves and see what we’d like to see on these amendments,” Planning Commission member Ed Carter said, “and we have lots of input from the public about the amendments.”

“I think they realized that there are a lot of issues here that they’re not familiar with,” Price said. “I think they were somewhat intimidated by the strength in numbers of the Ponds residents that showed up.”

The commission will have 30 days to either approve or deny the proposed amendments.

Kolter Homes has not yet replied to requests to comment on the commission’s decision.

