SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville

File graphic
File graphic(WCAX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville.

Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating.

No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs two officers, one of them is the chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island
The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Railroad Avenue in the Hollywood area.
1 killed in deadly Hollywood crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Beaglemania’: Lowcountry animal shelter sets adoption event for rescued beagle puppies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex