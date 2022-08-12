SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Hwy. 162 in Hollywood

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Railroad Avenue in the Hollywood area.
The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Railroad Avenue in the Hollywood area.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 162.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Railroad Avenue in the Hollywood area.

The crash involves serious injury, deputies say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear how long the highway would be closed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a...
Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman found after house fire

Latest News

Pet Helpers took in 18 beagle puppies rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The...
‘Beaglemania’: Lowcountry animal shelter sets adoption event for rescued beagle puppies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Parks hosting inclusive prom
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island