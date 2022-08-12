FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Hwy. 162 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 162.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Railroad Avenue in the Hollywood area.

The crash involves serious injury, deputies say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear how long the highway would be closed.

