Heavy police presence reported at downtown apartment complex

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was reported at a downtown Charleston apartment complex Friday morning.

A reporter on the scene noted multiple police units including a K-9 unit and a forensics unit at the Bridgeview Village apartment complex on Romney Street.

Police tape could be seen surrounding one of the buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

