Heavy police presence reported at downtown apartment complex
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was reported at a downtown Charleston apartment complex Friday morning.
A reporter on the scene noted multiple police units including a K-9 unit and a forensics unit at the Bridgeview Village apartment complex on Romney Street.
Police tape could be seen surrounding one of the buildings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.