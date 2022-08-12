SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire

The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavillion Street in Knightsville,...
The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavillion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood.

The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavillion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center.

The extent of damage to the home was not immediately known. It is also not clear whether any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
No arrests so far in deadly early-morning shooting at downtown apartment

Latest News

John McKissick retired from his legendary coaching career in 2015.
Statue to Summerville’s Coach McKissick, wife to be dedicated
Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms...
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
No arrests so far in deadly early-morning shooting at downtown apartment
The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a...
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island