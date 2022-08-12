Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood.

The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavillion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center.

The extent of damage to the home was not immediately known. It is also not clear whether any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

