Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault

Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a murder charge, is the suspect in a knife assault that occurred Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have confirmed that a man charged in a deadly James Island assault is the same man wanted in a knife attack on Folly Beach.

Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a murder charge, is the suspect in a knife assault that occurred Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill.

Wagner, 42, from Charleston, was then later arrested in connection to a deadly assault behind a Walmart on James Island Thursday night.

A 34-year-old woman was hurt in the incident, and a 36-year-old man, identified as Sean Strojny, died.

So far, Wagner is facing murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime charges in connection to the James Island assault.

However, Gilreath says charges from the Folly Beach knife assault are coming soon.

Wagner was denied bond for the James Island assault charges, according to jail records.

