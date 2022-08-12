One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting.

Wolfsen says officers arrived and found a 31-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Wolfsen says no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RIGHT NOW: Large police presence at an apartment complex off North Romney Street. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/gLuZtVgZTc — Molly McBride | Live 5 News (@MollyMcBrideTV) August 12, 2022

