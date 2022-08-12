SC Lottery
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’

Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”

Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse got caught on a ring on the animal’s halter hooked on a bolt at the front of the carriage. The horse then backed up and put the carriage in a “jackknife” position, according to Doyle.

After the driver called for help, staff struggled to get the horse in the right position to free it. In the process, the horse fell over and freed itself, Doyle said.

Staff reattached the carriage and headed back to the barn.

Palmetto Carriage Works says the horse was not injured, and neither were any passengers.

