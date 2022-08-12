People with disabilities of all ages are invited to dance the night away

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday night people of all ages will be dancing the night away as Charleston County Parks hosts its annual inclusive prom. This event gives an opportunity for people with disabilities to come together and experience a prom setting.

This event started eight years ago as one of Charleston County Parks’ efforts to provide accessibility and inclusion for all.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow night at the R. L. Jones center in Mount Pleasant people with disabilities and their families are invited to get dressed up and enjoy the night.

Melissa Bernhardt with Charleston County Parks says some may not have had the opportunity to attend prom or any school dance, but this program gives them another chance.

This year there’s a fairy tale theme. There will be live music hosted by Lowcountry Entertainment and a special guest to crown prom king and queen. The two lucky names will be drawn from a hat.

“You’ll see anything from formal wear to princesses and princes. So, it’s just a great opportunity for everyone to come out and just have fun for the night,” Bernhardt says.

This past Sunday 43 ladies showed up for their “say yes to the dress” event. They were able to pick out formal wear and all their accessories. As far as the guys, Charleston Flower Market is donating corsages to wear for the night.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $4 by calling 843-795-4386. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5.

Chaperones are free and required to be with anyone ages 15 and under.

