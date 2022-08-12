SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: K-9 to receive full honors after dying in line of duty

A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while...
A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while responding to a call.(Slidell Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) - A police department in Louisiana is mourning the loss of a police dog.

The Slidell Police Department reports a K-9 named Kano became ill while responding to a call on Thursday. The animal was rushed to the vet but later died.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said it is “with a heavy heart” that the department shared the news of the passing of Kano.

The department said this was a tragic time for the Slidell police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as Kano was part of the family.

According to the police chief, more information regarding service arrangements would be shared later, with Kano receiving full honors.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home

Latest News

James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
A Florida sheriff said a woman was charged with animal cruelty after obtaining video of her...
GRAPHIC: Woman drowns Chihuahua in pool, brags about it on social media, sheriff says