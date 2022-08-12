RiverDogs and Hillcats postponed by rain Thursday; Doubleheader set for Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Lynchburg Hillcats was postponed by heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Friday night, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Game two will not begin any earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Ticket holders from Thursday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2022 regular season game. If you would like to redeem your credit for a game this weekend, please contact the RiverDogs box office at (843) 577-3647.

A ticket dated for Friday will be good for entry to both contests. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

