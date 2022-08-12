Share your kids’ 2022 Back to School photos!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry students go back to school for the 2022-2023 school year this coming week.

As students prepare to head back to school, parents can share their children’s smiling (or frowning) faces. Share your family’s back-to-school photos by uploading them here:

If you post them on Instagram, tag the photo with #Live5BTS.

We may show your kids on Live 5 News!

SPECIAL SECTION: Back to School

Lowcountry school districts stagger back-to-school dates

Students in Berkeley County, Dorchester County District 2, Colleton County, Georgetown County, Beaufort County, Georgetown County and Williamsburg County go back to school on Monday.

Dorchester County District 4 students have their first day of classes on Tuesday.

The Charleston County School District, the state’s second-largest district, holds its first day of classes on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.