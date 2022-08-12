SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Share your kids’ 2022 Back to School photos!

As Lowcountry students head back to the classroom, Live 5 News wants to see those...
As Lowcountry students head back to the classroom, Live 5 News wants to see those back-to-school photos!(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry students go back to school for the 2022-2023 school year this coming week.

As students prepare to head back to school, parents can share their children’s smiling (or frowning) faces. Share your family’s back-to-school photos by uploading them here:

If you post them on Instagram, tag the photo with #Live5BTS.

We may show your kids on Live 5 News!

SPECIAL SECTION: Back to School

Lowcountry school districts stagger back-to-school dates

Students in Berkeley County, Dorchester County District 2, Colleton County, Georgetown County, Beaufort County, Georgetown County and Williamsburg County go back to school on Monday.

Dorchester County District 4 students have their first day of classes on Tuesday.

The Charleston County School District, the state’s second-largest district, holds its first day of classes on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a...
Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman found after house fire

Latest News

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Railroad Avenue in the Hollywood area.
Crash cleared on Hwy. 162 in Hollywood
Capt. Emma Salters of the Processing Division at the Al Cannon Detention Center inspects CCSO’s...
Sheriff’s office adds NARCAN vending machine to detention center
The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline...
Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns
Pet Helpers took in 18 beagle puppies rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The...
‘Beaglemania’: Lowcountry animal shelter sets adoption event for rescued beagle puppies