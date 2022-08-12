Sheriff’s office adds NARCAN vending machine to detention center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the addition of a vending machine that dispenses nasal spray treatment for suspected opioid overdoses to the county’s detention center.

The machine will distribute free NARCAN for those released from the detention center to prevent drug overdoses. The sheriff’s office says those in the alcohol and drug program will be trained by counselors on the correct usage of the spray and other residents will have access to the training materials within the housing units.

“We are doing all we can to make sure that people who leave our facility are well-equipped to re-enter society,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “Providing free NARCAN helps us with our mission of ‘Service Beyond the Call.’ If the NARCAN saves just one life, it’ll be well worth it. I’m thankful to the Charleston Center for working with us on this initiative.”

The vending machine is stocked with 54 boxes of NARCAN and is stocked by the Charleston Center. Officials say there is no limit to the number of boxes that can be taken when someone leaves the detention center.

The sheriff’s office says the vending machine is the first of its type in the state.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.