South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough will be at SC State for at least two more seasons.

The winningest coach in school history signed an extension on Wednesday that will keep him at his alma mater through the 2023 season.

The agreement will also bump his salary up to $287,000 per year.

Pough has been the head coach at South Carolina State since 2002 and, in that time, he’s won 8 MEAC titles including last season.

2021 also saw the team win the HBCU National Championship with their win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

The four time MEAC coach of the year, Pough has gone 143-80 in his time with the Bulldogs.

