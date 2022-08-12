SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise

SC State head coach Buddy Pough returns to coach the Bulldogs for his 18th season in...
SC State head coach Buddy Pough returns to coach the Bulldogs for his 18th season in Orangeburg. (Source: Larry Hardy/T&D)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough will be at SC State for at least two more seasons.

The winningest coach in school history signed an extension on Wednesday that will keep him at his alma mater through the 2023 season.

The agreement will also bump his salary up to $287,000 per year.

Pough has been the head coach at South Carolina State since 2002 and, in that time, he’s won 8 MEAC titles including last season.

2021 also saw the team win the HBCU National Championship with their win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

The four time MEAC coach of the year, Pough has gone 143-80 in his time with the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

VIDEO: St. John's prepares for 2022 football season
VIDEO: St. John's prepares for 2022 football season
VIDEO: Hanahan football prepares for 2022 season
VIDEO: Hanahan football prepares for 2022 season
Carolina Panthers fans will turn out to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest Thursday night.
Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington
RiverDogs game postponed
RiverDogs and Hillcats postponed by rain Thursday; Doubleheader set for Friday