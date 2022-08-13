SC Lottery
After loss of pet, woman finds joy in robotic cat

Linda Williams and Lisa, the robotic cat(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in an era where it’s not unfamiliar to have robots around.

They sweep our floors, wash dishes, and researchers even have robots that can think and talk.

But what about robotic pets?

South Carolina Department of Aging has a project designed to help people who are socially isolated.

Aiken’s Tri-Development Center has already matched their furry robotic friend with its owner.

Linda Williams has a new friend, her robotic cat, Lisa.

“She makes me feel good. I’m going to hold you up so they can see you,” said Williams.

She blinks, rolls over, purrs, and meows.

Lead Residential Service Provider, Precious Green, said: “I’m happy that she’s got it and she’s happy with it.”

Green helps Williams and Lisa. She says this cat is easier to take care of than a real one.

“That’s the great thing about it, no litter box, so we won’t have to worry about keeping up with the smell or keeping up with the cat food or anything, but that’s easier on her as well,” said Green.

Williams loves the companionship.

Since she lost her cat to cancer, she’s been by herself.

“Her family and friends have gone off and so she has our residents here, but sometimes she likes to stay home and in her comfort zone,” said Green.

When she does stay home, she now has something to comfort her.

Williams said: “It means a lot to me; she means a lot to me since I got her.”

Even though Williams’ cat isn’t real, her smile is.

Williams is the first person at Tri-Development Center to receive one. They hope more people can benefit from this in the future.

