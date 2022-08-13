Beautiful weather this weekend with high pressure in control!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front responsible for yesterday’s storms has moved offshore this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with lower humidity. With just enough moisture in place today, a stray shower can’t be ruled out but most spots will stay dry. With the sunshine, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We stay in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storm chances increase early next week as another cold front approaches the area.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 69.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 88, Low 69.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.