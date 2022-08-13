SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.

Shariyah Harris
Shariyah Harris(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Harris, a runaway 15-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Harris reportedly left her house at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs.

Deputies described Harris as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him

Latest News

The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement...
Nonprofit celebrates National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month with fair
Learn4Life High School hosts its first back-to-school block party.
Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nonprofit celebrates National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month with fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning