SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Co., ISPs investing over $17M to expand broadband internet in rural areas

During the pandemic, county leaders say they saw children suffer from learning loss and...
During the pandemic, county leaders say they saw children suffer from learning loss and employees struggling to work from home because they could not access the internet.(Dorchester County Rural Broadband Project)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people in the rural parts of Dorchester County who either have slow internet or no coverage at all could soon be getting access to broadband internet starting as early as this year.

Deputy County Administrator Daniel Prentice said the county is focusing on 11 areas in this project, which covers around 4,000 homes and businesses and gigabit internet speeds will be the fastest offered.

Prentice said the county is spending around $8.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. That is being matched by HomeTelecom and PRTC, two internet service providers in the area, for a total investment of $17.1 million.

Prentice said during the pandemic, county leaders saw children suffer from learning loss and employees struggling to work from home because they could not access the internet.

It is also set to help businesses. Audrea Tuttle, the office manager of Shuman Foods near Reevesville, said spotty internet service hurts their business.

“It would be wonderful to have a reliable internet source as we deal with losing our internet constantly,” she said. “When we do lose our internet, we have upset customers. We have to shut down our store for hours at a time, and here recently, in the past six months, it seems to be happening a whole lot. It is very aggravating sometimes, and you just don’t know what to do. You don’t know what to tell people.”

Right now, the work is happening in Reevesville, where they have laid more than 11 miles of cable. That part of the project is expected to be finished later this year.

The county is holding a meeting on Aug. 31 at the Woodland High School gym to give an update on the overall project.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools.
School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
A photo of Harbor View Elementary School where Kristin Graf thought her daughter was enrolled
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
Principal Henry Darby held an impromptu press conference on Friday ahead of a community meeting...
Darby calls on men to take active role in school year