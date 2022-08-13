SC Lottery
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Damitz ran away from her home in Summerville Tuesday night. That is the last time any family say or heard from her.

Alexis’ mother shared a plea to her daughter, asking her to take care of herself.

“Go to a church, go to a hospital, if you don’t want to come home, I get it,” Ashlie Damitz says. “There’s places you can go there’s resources. We’re here to help you.”

Ashlie says she wants more than anything to know her daughter is safe, and eventually have her come home.

Those who know Alexis are working together to put together search parties. People are showing up on bikes and four-wheelers to go through nearby neighborhoods and friends are driving across the county to put up posters.

Alexis is 5 foot 4 inches, 110 pounds, with brown or red hair and brown eyes.

Her mother says that family from across the country have flown and driven into town to help support each other and hopefully welcome Alexis home at some point soon. Alexis’ mother says she left lots of important items like her cell phone behind.

“We think you can monitor them and keep them as close as we can and in reality, you never know I guess and we just want her home and safe and sound and to get her the help she needs, whatever that may be, and to know that she does have a community here that loves her and we, of course, love her and we want her to come home,” Ashlie says.

In the wake of the news, the Damitz family says they feel incredibly supportive and hope Alexis knows she is supported as well.

“Any help that we can leading to Alexis coming home safe whether it be anonymous – she’s not in trouble – we just need her home safe,” Ashlie says. “Nobody is in trouble, any information we can get to bring her home is what we’re looking for.”

Ashlie says her teenage daughter is in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and is very smart, with a successful career ahead of her.

“If you’re a friend, if you’re a true friend, get her the help she needs, take her to where she needs to go,” Ashlie says. “Let us know where she is, let us know she’s safe and alive.”

