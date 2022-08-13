SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lawsuit claims construction worker killed was buried alive

A lawsuit claims a construction worker who was killed in northwest Las Vegas was buried alive. (Source: KVVU)
By Drew Andre and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lawsuit claims a construction worker was buried alive while working on a project in the Las Vegas valley earlier this year.

KVVU reports that 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos died in what the coroner determined was an accident on March 31 in the northwest part of town.

Ramos was doing trench work at a construction site. Fire officials in Las Vegas said a trench collapsed at the site.

A lawsuit claims Ramos’ fellow workers rushed to the trench to locate him and found a substantial amount of dirt had been poured into the trench.

According to the complaint, other workers rushed to rescue Ramos by frantically digging by hand and using an excavator to remove about five feet of dirt from the trench.

Attorneys claim no safety consultants were at the property or nearby, and Ramos was buried alive.

According to the complaint, Ramos was working for a subcontractor of KB Home. It alleges the home builder and its hired safety company, Customized Safety and Quality Solutions, didn’t have any personnel overseeing construction on a reasonably frequent basis throughout construction.

The complaint continued, saying other construction accidents and/or near-misses had occurred before Ramos’ death without any response to ensure future accidents would not occur.

The Department of Labor said in the first six months of this year, 22 workers nationwide have died from hazards in trenching and excavation work. There were 15 all last year, according to the report.

In response, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it’s adding stricter enforcement to protect workers by performing more than 1,000 trench inspections at construction sites across the country.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him
James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools.
School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
A photo of Harbor View Elementary School where Kristin Graf thought her daughter was enrolled
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
Principal Henry Darby held an impromptu press conference on Friday ahead of a community meeting...
Darby calls on men to take active role in school year