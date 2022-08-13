SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say

Utah residents took to social media to share videos that captured a loud boom they heard Saturday morning. (Source: David Church)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.

Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.

The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.

South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.

“I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” Melling wrote in a Facebook message.

“It did sound similar to sonic booms I’ve heard before, followed by a short incident of a sound similar to low rolling thunder,” Melling continued. “This rumbling noise that followed the boom was maybe on 3-4 seconds.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him

Latest News

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement...
Nonprofit celebrates National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month with fair
Learn4Life High School hosts its first back-to-school block party.
Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack