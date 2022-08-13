Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston high school hosted its first back-to-school block party Saturday for parents and students to see their unique teaching model and interact with others in the community.

Learn4Life High School is a public charter school for grades 9 through 12 that focuses on personalized, small group instruction for students that desire a more flexible learning experience to achieve their high school diploma.

At the block party, there were food trucks, games and live DJ entertainment from 15 of the school’s community partners. They even gave away a free iPad and Samsung phone.

Dr. Tamela Brown, the Learn4Life High School principal, says she had an amazing time at the event.

“So, this was the first opportunity for students to come, connect with our community partners, make sure that our parents are connected, and then, our community partners an opportunity for them to partner with each other and strengthen their relationships with us,” Brown said.

The school is going into its second year of existence, and they currently have 115 students enrolled for this upcoming school year. Learn4Life says they focus on students of color and those from low-income households in Charleston County, but the school is available to anyone in the state.

Brown says this is a “second chance” opportunity for those who might have more of a struggle getting through high school.

“We’ll welcome them into our doors, literally, to change their story to become who they were meant to be,” Brown said. “And we’re not holding anything over their heads. We’re not reminding them of that struggle. We’re getting them connected with the right resources with our certified teachers and with the support that they need to make them successful to graduation.”

The first day of school for Learn4Life is Wednesday. Click here to learn more about Learn4Life High School, the programs they offer, and how to enroll.

