Lowcountry high school football - jamboree scores (8/12)

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Summer Huechtker and Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday Night Lights back in action this weekend with two jamborees happening in the Lowcountry. The inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree at Wando High School and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree returned to Berkeley High School.

CCSD Football Jamboree

James Island 7 - Wando 0

West Ashley 7 - St. John’s 0

Bishop England 2 - Baptist Hill 0

Stall 6 - Military Magnet 0

Beckham 27 - Burke 0

North Charleston 8 - Academic Magnet 0

Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree

Berkeley 18 - Colleton County 0

Hanahan 14 - Goose Creek 0

Stratford 14 - Philip Simmons 7

Andrews 8 - Cane Bay 7

