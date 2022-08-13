Nonprofit celebrates National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month with fair

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens came out for a health fair in West Ashley to celebrate National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month, which is recognized in August.

The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement organization, at their office on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The organization says the goal of this free inaugural event was to promote preventive healthcare practices and provided the public with access to physical and mental health resources.

Partners with the nonprofit were there offering health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots and nutritional information.

There were also backpack and school supply giveaways, free massages and haircuts, a food truck, raffles and yoga sessions.

We Are Sharing Hope SC says more than 1,600 South Carolinians are waiting on the national transplant waiting list and more than 67% of them come from multicultural communities.

