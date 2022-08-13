SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Nonprofit celebrates National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month with fair

The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement...
The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement organization, at their office on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.(We Are Sharing Hope SC)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens came out for a health fair in West Ashley to celebrate National Multicultural Donor Awareness Month, which is recognized in August.

The fair was hosted by We Are Sharing Hope SC, a nonprofit and the state’s organ procurement organization, at their office on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The organization says the goal of this free inaugural event was to promote preventive healthcare practices and provided the public with access to physical and mental health resources.

Partners with the nonprofit were there offering health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots and nutritional information.

There were also backpack and school supply giveaways, free massages and haircuts, a food truck, raffles and yoga sessions.

We Are Sharing Hope SC says more than 1,600 South Carolinians are waiting on the national transplant waiting list and more than 67% of them come from multicultural communities.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him

Latest News

Learn4Life High School hosts its first back-to-school block party.
Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
During the pandemic, county leaders say they saw children suffer from learning loss and...
Dorchester Co., ISPs investing over $17M to expand broadband internet in rural areas
The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools.
School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’