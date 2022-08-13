Sanquintin Slams, Missed Opportunities Haunt RiverDogs in Extra-Inning Loss

Charleston, SC - Runs were tough to come by for the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night as they fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats in eleven innings by a 4-2 score in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 3,454. The day was supposed to feature two seven-inning affairs, but a rain delay of nearly four hours resulted in one nine-inning contest.

Tied at two in the eleventh inning, Isaiah Greene hit a go-ahead RBI single off of Jack Snyder to put the Hillcats (52-53, 17-22) in front. Two batters later, Will Bartlett followed that up with an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Hillcats jumped on the board first in the top of the second inning with a solo home run from Junior Sanquintin off of Brendan McKay. In his third rehab appearance with the team, McKay went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three

The RiverDogs (69-35, 23-15) responded in both the fourth and sixth innings, scoring a run in each. Junior Caminero tied the game in the fourth inning with his first home run of the season. Then, the RiverDogs took the lead on a Daiwer Castellanos infield single to make it 2-1.

That score would not hold for long, as Sanquintin hit his second home run of the game in the top of the seventh inning off of Ben Peoples.

The RiverDogs missed on opportunities to score tonight in multiple innings, leaving 10 runners on base and 2 for 17 with runners in scoring position. The Hillcats pitching staff struck out 15 batters as a unit.

McKay, Ben Peoples, Antonio Menendez and Snyder all combined to strike out 17 batters and allowed just one walk in the extra-inning affair. Peoples and Menendez combined to strike out 12 batters and allow just one earned run in 6.0 innings, while Snyder (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season, giving up two runs (one earned) in 1.0 inning of work.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs never hesitate to show their support for youth baseball in and around the Charleston area. On Friday night, the team encouraged fans to show support for the Summerville Little League Complex. The facility was recently damaged by an electrical fire that caused the wiring to the lights at the field to be damaged. The complex is working to restore lights to the field.

The series resumes with a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday night. RHP Yonny Chirinos (MLB rehab) will start the first game and RHP JJ Goss (3-5, 4.04) will begin the nightcap. For Lynchburg, LHP Will Dion (6-4, 2.49) will be on the mound for the opener and RHP Reid Johnston (3-5, 3.44) will work in the second game. It is Bite Night at The Joe in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the infamous fight that resulted in a certain boxer biting off more than he could chew. The night will feature an ear-shaped stress ball giveaway and exhibition matches from the Pillow Fight Championship.

