SCAM ALERT: Phone scammers posing as judges, court staff

The scammers are posing as judges and court staff demanding payments for “bogus court fees and fines,” according to spokesperson Kelsey Barlow.(WAFB)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Government is warning the public of a phone scam that is targeting residents within the county.

The scammers are posing as judges and court staff demanding payments for “bogus court fees and fines,” according to spokesperson Kelsey Barlow.

“Charleston County Magistrate staff or law enforcement will never request a payment for a court fee or fine by telephone, PayPal or gift card,” Barlow said.

Staff will also never call and ask for personal information like a social security number.

If you do receive a call like this, report it to law enforcement.

