School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools.

Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district from Berkeley County School District. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for the last two years.

“We are excited and grateful to have such a highly accomplished educator and innovative leader such as Dr. Dixon join our leadership team,” Superintendent Don Kennedy said. “His diverse experience and vision for student, teacher, parent and family support and success inside and outside of the classroom will undoubtedly help us accomplish our goal of all students reading on grade level by fifth grade by 2027.”

Dixon has participated in multiple professional development programs including the Harvard Leadership Institute, Harvard School Turnaround Institute, Columbia College Teachers College Writers’ Institute and the Racial Equity Institute.

The district says this is a new position.

