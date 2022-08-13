Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat.

A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.

“This same post and image has been circulating in other areas of the state today using different city/town names,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say to verify information like this from an official source before sharing it on social media.

