Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman facing charges after a crash that killed both a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week is now out on bond.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams faces two counts of reckless homicide.

Online records show she was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Friday evening. Williams was released on a $100,000 bond following a bond hearing Saturday morning, according to online records.

RELATED COVERAGE | Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash

The charges are linked to a wreck Tuesday along Pamplico Highway that followed another crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

Investigators said Williams was heading northbound when she went around several emergency vehicles, which were creating a barrier around the initial crash scene in the southbound lanes.

The ensuing crash resulted in the deaths of Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist who was involved in the first wreck. A Florence police officer and South Carolina State Trooper were also hurt in the crash, but are expected to recover.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said Friday that he’s shocked more people weren’t hurt or even killed.

“We are blessed we didn’t have nine fatalities,” he said. “This vehicle came through the scene at 60 miles per hour. When you see the video, all you can say is ‘Why?’”

In a pair of tweets Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Weaver “sacrificed her life in the line of duty while doing what she loved - helping others.” He also announced flags at the Statehouse will be lowered Saturday in Weaver’s honor.

“Our prayers are with her family and loved ones, along with Cedric Gregg’s, whose life was also cut short by this terrible tragedy,” the governor tweeted.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.