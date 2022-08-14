SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

At the scene, officials found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times and another man who had also been shot, McRoy said. Meanwhile, another man at the venue was stabbed.

The boy was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina by a helicopter and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

Following the shots fired, a big group of people ran out of the venue and away from the scene. There is no official word yet on a suspect or what led up to the incident. However, McRoy did confirm that the boy was a bystander.

The boy is currently in surgery. The man who had been shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the stab wound victim is listed as critical, according to McRoy.

The Walterboro Police Department is the investigating agency. They have not responded to requests for information on this case.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

Latest News

Ellison was living in Atlanta when he died July 31 at the age of 94.
Arthur Ellison, host of popular tv music show Jump Time, has passed away
Horry County GOP censures Lindsey Graham over June gun reform vote
Learn4Life High School hosts its first back-to-school block party.
Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Arthur Ellison, host of popular tv music show Jump Time, has passed away