1Team1Cause Football Showcase scores (8/13)

Seven South Carolina high schools play in 1Team1Cause Football Showcase benefitting drug abuse...
Seven South Carolina high schools play in 1Team1Cause Football Showcase benefitting drug abuse and addiction treatment and education program.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven South Carolina high schools participated in the the inaugural 1Team1Cause Football Showcase on Saturday at Buccaneer Field at Charleston Southern University. All proceeds from the event were donated to WakeUp Carolina to help educate and treat drug abuse and addictions.

The first portion of the night included scrimmages between Porter-Gaud, Pinewood Prep, Battery creek, First Baptist, and Cross.

The night concluded with Thomas Heyward and Trinity Collegiate squaring off in their regular season opener.

1Team1Cause Football Showcase scores:

Pinewood Prep 23 - Porter-Gaud 0

Cross 14 - Battery Creek 0

First Baptist 13 - Battery Creek 0

Cross 14 - First Baptist 0

Thomas Heyward 56 - Trinity Collegiate 48

