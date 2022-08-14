SC Lottery
Beautiful weather today with high pressure in control!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More pleasant weather is in store for the rest of the weekend! After a comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s, we warm into the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storm chances increase early next week as another cold front approaches the area. That front will be near the area for most of the week, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. Humidity levels will also increase as we head through next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 88, Low 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 90, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

