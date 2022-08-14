Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school.

The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.

Katie Tanner, the chief communications officer for the district, says they have 37,000 students and about 22,000 of them use bus transportation. She also says some parents decide to drive their kids to school during the first week that normally would not, creating a different routine for travel time.

“When you have those, that many buses on roads that have traffic on a daily basis, much less when school starts back, there’s going to be potentially some delays as everyone gets used to buses and being on buses and that our drivers get used to their routes,” Tanner said

Tanner says the head of transportation for the district hired 40 new bus drivers over the summer for this school year. She says they hope to still get at least 10 more and encourages everyone to apply.

In the last week, Tanner says more and more parents are requesting transportation information for their assigned buses. She says bus drivers have been practicing their routes this weekend to accommodate these last-minute requests and to prepare for this week.

“Our commitment is to safely transport children to and from school,” Tanner said. “Timeliness is second to safety. We have to make sure that our students are safe, that they have all the things that they need and then as you get going through the week, timeliness gets better as traffic patterns work themselves out.”

For those parents making those last-minute requests, Tanner asks them to try to transport their kids Monday and Tuesday this week, if able, to keep the bus routes running smoothly.

She says delays might be more common in more populated areas like the 52 corridor and 17A corridor.

Tanner says bus delay information will be updated every morning for all schools in different Google Docs.

Click here for all information on expected Berkeley County School District bus delays. Click here for all other district back-to-school information.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.