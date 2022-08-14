Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for two Lowcountry counties Saturday night.

Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight.

“Up to a one-half foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” The National Weather Service said.

Some roads could become impassable due to flooding. The National Weather Service said drivers should not drive through water of unknown depths.

High tide in Charleston will occur around 10:15 p.m.

