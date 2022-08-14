SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Horry County GOP censures Lindsey Graham over June gun reform vote

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party recently voted to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his vote on a bipartisan gun reform bill in June.

A censure is a motion to strongly disapprove or denounce a lawmaker’s vote.

The party unanimously passed a resolution during an Aug. 1 meeting which claims Graham “enables a radical left cultural Marxist agenda and the weakening of the Republican brand and the tarnishing the ideals of freedom, rule of law, and the preservation of constitutional rights.”

Graham was one of 15 Republican senators who voted in favor of the bill, known commonly as the Safer Communities Act, which provides tougher background checks for younger prospective gun buyers, measures to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and help states establish red flag laws.

The vote came in response to a pair of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas back in May.

RELATED | Horry County GOP to request election integrity investigation after absentee ballot error

The bill went on to pass the House and was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

Graham stood by his vote after the bill passed the Senate, saying it “has a very good chance of saving lives, while at the same time, protecting the rights of responsible gun owners.”

“Unless you’re adjudicated mentally ill or a convicted violent criminal, your Second Amendment rights won’t be affected,” the senator further said in a statement.

Graham’s Senate colleague, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), voted against the bill.

You can read the resolution regarding Graham in its entirety below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Democrats suing Labor Party candidates for Governor, US House
Joe Elmore, the president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, said Thursday that a court...
Charleston Animal Society calls for ‘anti-SLAPP’ law after lawsuit victory
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during deposition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sen. Graham fails to appear in Georgia