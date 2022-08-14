Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly didn’t stop and left the area at a high rate of speed, falling out of sight of an officer.

Police said the driver then lost control near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street as it began to skid and struck a utility box at the edge of the road, causing it to burst into flames.

The vehicle then went through a divider in a driveway between 1916 and 1918 North Ocean Boulevard as it struck a parked pickup truck, went airborne and overturned. It collided with three other vehicles and golf carts parked in the area.

The NMBPD added that officers were not actively pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue then responded to the scene as the blaze spread to the other vehicles and a rental home nearby.

A video sent to WMBF News shows how large the fire got as first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said two people who were in the vehicle that crashed were out when crews arrived. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Everyone in the rental home was also accounted for with no injuries reported while several other people in the adjacent homes were also evacuated.

NMBFR said the multiple fires were put under control quickly.

Five total vehicles were significantly damaged along with three golf carts.

There were also shattered windows reported at the rental home, and crews ventilated lingering smoke that made its way inside. The home also saw some exterior damage.

A pad-mounted transformer was also damaged n the wreck, spilling mineral oil and causing some nearby power outages. Santee Cooper was also at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, officials said to expect lane closures as crews continue to clean up the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.