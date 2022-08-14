SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly didn’t stop and left the area at a high rate of speed, falling out of sight of an officer.

Police said the driver then lost control near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street as it began to skid and struck a utility box at the edge of the road, causing it to burst into flames.

The vehicle then went through a divider in a driveway between 1916 and 1918 North Ocean Boulevard as it struck a parked pickup truck, went airborne and overturned. It collided with three other vehicles and golf carts parked in the area.

The NMBPD added that officers were not actively pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue then responded to the scene as the blaze spread to the other vehicles and a rental home nearby.

A video sent to WMBF News shows how large the fire got as first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said two people who were in the vehicle that crashed were out when crews arrived. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Everyone in the rental home was also accounted for with no injuries reported while several other people in the adjacent homes were also evacuated.

NMBFR said the multiple fires were put under control quickly.

Five total vehicles were significantly damaged along with three golf carts.

There were also shattered windows reported at the rental home, and crews ventilated lingering smoke that made its way inside. The home also saw some exterior damage.

A pad-mounted transformer was also damaged n the wreck, spilling mineral oil and causing some nearby power outages. Santee Cooper was also at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, officials said to expect lane closures as crews continue to clean up the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District says bus delay information will be updated every morning...
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Ellison was living in Atlanta when he died July 31 at the age of 94.
Arthur Ellison, host of popular tv music show Jump Time, has passed away
Horry County GOP censures Lindsey Graham over June gun reform vote