1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches on fire in Georgetown Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41 near Morgan Avenue.

Master Trooper David Jones says a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on Highway 41 when it went off the roadway, overturned and caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

