SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near...
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A meteor took people by surprise in Utah over the weekend.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Big boom in Utah
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
A youth coach was shot and killed Saturday in front of his players at a football game,...
Community mourns youth coach shot and killed at game
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing