SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near...
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

Latest News

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt
5,128 students in Colleton County are returning to the classroom this year.
Colleton County students can expect some changes for the 2022-2023 school year
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Georgetown County...
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches on fire in Georgetown Co.
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools