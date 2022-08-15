SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Back to school but not the storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Beautiful weather today with high pressure in control!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday weather
Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight.
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties