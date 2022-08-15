Back to school but not the storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

