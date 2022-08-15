Berkeley County making school safety top priority

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority.

Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.

Knight says they have been training all faculty and staff this summer and reminding them of the basics. One example of this is making sure all exterior doors are always secured.

With more than 37,000 students and 6,000 employees, Tim Knight, director of security, and his team have their hands full.

Knowing who is and isn’t supposed to be on campus is always important.

Knight says their most recent training was based on a similar scenario to what happened at Robb Elementary earlier this year. The goal was to get those in training to think outside of the box if a situation like that were to happen.

This summer, Knight’s team beefed up their physical security with fences and extra access control panels at exterior doors.

The school district’s security team says they are doing all they can to protect their students, but they need parents’ help on the home front.

“I’d also like to encourage our parents to be vigilant with their children and check their book bags making sure you know that students are not bringing any weapons,” Knight said.

Knight encourages students to use their anonymous tip line app to report any suspicious activity on campus or even on social media.

No matter how big or small the security team says they investigate everything.

Knight says they have more safety measures they are looking to implement through the school year so be on the lookout.

The tip line is available by downloading the school district’s app.

