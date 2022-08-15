Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years.

The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast.

Dr. Natasha Wright, Berkeley County School District’s Interim Chief Resource Officer, says the pool of candidates has been very shallow, but they have managed to find quality teachers to join their schools.

Wright says they are proud to have hired about 400 new faces, but they are always looking for more custodial staff, bus drivers and substitute teachers.

The district’s recruitment team tried something a little different this summer to get the word out about open job positions. They held community fairs and hiring events with more than 100 attendees and made several hires from them.

“When you look at our website, sometimes you’ll see a lot of vacancies there and you think oh my gosh there’s no one in this spot or there’s no teacher in this building. That is not always the case, some of the vacancies posted on our website are really opportunities,” Wright says.

District officials want parents to know the teacher vacancy issue isn’t new and they have strategies in place to make sure classrooms are covered.

Click here to apply to Berkeley County School District.

