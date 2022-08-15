Berkeley County School District says bus driver vacancies have been filled

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first day back to school can be quite chaotic. With more cars on the road and families dropping off their kids, traffic might be an issue for the first few weeks.

Tyra Ramsey, Berkeley County School District’s Director of Transportation says they have filled over 40 bus driver positions and are ready to get your kids to school on time.

Bus Drivers with Berkeley County schools have been training for weeks. District officials say parents can expect the best of the best to get their kids to and from school.

Ramsey says bus driver shortages have been a major setback but with these new drivers, they’ll be well off for the school year.

The district encourages parents to plan accordingly and drop kids off at their designated bus stop at least 10 minutes prior to their scheduled pickup time.

As of now, there isn’t a tracking system available for parents to view once their kids take off on the bus, but Ramsey says they are working on it.

Now, there are a few rules of the road that BCSD is asking everyone to follow. If you see a school bus whose stop sign is out, follow what it says because kids may be getting in or out and they want to keep everyone safe.

“I just want them to feel confident that our team is working as hard as we possibly can,” Ramsey says.

BCSD is still looking to hire more bus drivers because they need substitutes on hand in case of an emergency.

The Berkeley County school district is asking families to have patience with them as they enter the new school year.

Click here to apply for a bus driver position.

