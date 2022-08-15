Berkeley County will closely monitor positive COVID-19 cases, expects in-person learning to feel normal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District health officials say now that COVID-19 has moved from a pandemic to endemic, in-person learning should feel back to normal.

Students in the Berkeley County School District will not be required to wear masks, but they are asked to pay attention to any symptoms they feel and to report positive COVID-19 cases.

Cami Tidwell, director of nursing services with BCSD, says her team will be closely monitoring positive cases.

To do so, they’ll need parents to test their students when they feel ill and report positive cases to their school.

Berkeley County school nurses will be distributing at-home test kits for families and will be providing tests throughout the school year.

If a student does test positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine at home for up to 5 days. When they return to school, they will be required to wear a mask.

“We are encouraging to wear masks, hand washing, respiratory etiquette and to get the vaccines and boosters that are recommended if they’re eligible and not just covid debut all the childhood vaccines and adult vaccines as well,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell says at this time monkeypox is not a big threat and the South Carolina department of health and environmental control has not released any school guidelines.

Now, if your child has a rash, parents are encouraged to get it checked out by their primary care doctor.

The school district says they will continue to monitor positive cases of covid 19 but if you don’t feel well, it’s best to stay home.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.