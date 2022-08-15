SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County making school safety top priority
Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Boston police help groom get to his wedding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 following state guidelines for COVID-19