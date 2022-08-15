Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month.

A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”

The letter goes on to call the incident “a serious violation of the department’s standard operating procedures and violation of the following Charleston County Policies and Procedures:

“Violation of any policies/procedures that reference possible disciplinary action.”

“Violation of safety rules or practices or causing injury to another employee or engaging in any conduct which tends to create a safety hazard.”

“Lying, cheating, stealing or unethical conduct.”

Failure or refusal to carry out orders, work assignments, or instructions.”

“Any conduct, on or off county premises, which affects the county’s reputation, or which reasonably could create concern on the part of the citizens.”

The county requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct an independent investigation into whether calls to the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center were mishandled, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said. That request came after county officials discovered non-emergency calls for service had not been properly entered into the system, she said.

“Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center plays a critical role in public safety for Charleston County Government and most importantly, for the community,” Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson said. “Not only does building and maintaining trust matter, but also ensuring that the public’s confidence in our 9-1-1 emergency system remains paramount to public safety. We have zero tolerance for any employee who fails to perform their duties in a manner that risks public safety or the safety of our citizens. Immediate and appropriate action will always be taken in these types of incidents.”

Watson said the county has “an incredible team of professional 911 Public Safety Telecommunicators who work tirelessly and are committed” to serving and protecting the community.

“This one employee’s action is not a reflection of our center’s commitment to excellence,” Watson said.

