Classroom Champions: Middle school teacher needs math materials for her students

WANDO, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marked the start of a great school year for many students and teachers alike and the halls are abuzz at Philip Simmons Middle School in Berkeley county.

Seventh-grade math teacher Amanda Gemmell is excited for what’s ahead this school year. She says always strives to teach her students based on their learning style.

“There’s a lot of hands-on materials my students need, and I love teaching in a way that all students can be engaged,” Gemmell said.

She says middle school can be a time when math can become more challenging for students.

To help give her students a more in-depth math experience she’s asking for math manipulates, flexible seating, and rewards for her Donor’s Choose project.

Gemmell says engaging materials will help her kids to be able to access content in a meaningful way.

“To know there are people who value education and support classrooms would be encouraging. My students will be super excited. anytime I can use manipulates or flexible seating students are jazzed to come to class,“ Gemmell said.

Gemmell says by having new math materials available for her class she will reach even more students and structure her classroom in a way to help more students to be successful.

Gemmell’s Donor’s Choose project still needs $386 and will expire soon.

You can help this teacher and her 7th graders by becoming a classroom champion and donating right now by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

