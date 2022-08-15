SC Lottery
DD2 increases teacher pay, looks to make salaries more competitive

By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two’s Board of Trustees increased teacher salaries by $1,000 for each step of pay.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Shane Robbins, says they compared salaries in their district to the state minimum, leading to over 200 teachers’ pay being increased by over $1,000.

He speculates the salary freezing that occurred during the recession in 2008, caused some salaries to be lower than intended.

He says, while any pay increase is helpful, in all honesty, $1,000 is a small increase.

Throughout the year, he says they plan to continue looking at the budget to find ways to make their salaries more competitive in the Lowcountry.

“We’re gonna have to work a lot harder and do a little better at raising our salary schedules to make sure we’re competitive in the market,” Robbins said.

Robbins says this is his 15th year as a superintendent and is excited for the upcoming year.

